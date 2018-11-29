Flames' Michael Frolik: Not ready to return
Frolik (lower body) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Stars.
Frolik remains on injured reserve but appears to be nearing a return to action. His next opportunity will come Friday against the Kings at home.
