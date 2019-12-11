Flames' Michael Frolik: Notches pair of points
Frolik scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.
Frolik opened the scoring at 2:11 of the first period, and then set up Zac Rinaldo in the second to stretch the lead to 3-0. Frolik has now produced three points over his last two games despite his fourth-line usage. For the season, the 31-year-old winger has seven points and 37 shots on goal in 31 contests. He's not likely to have much of an impact in fantasy, but his recent turnaround could eventually see Frolik move up the lineup again.
