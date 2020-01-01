Frolik potted a shorthanded goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Frolik's tally at 15:30 of the third period cut the Blackhawks' lead to 4-2. The goal is Frolik's second shorthanded point in the last three games -- the Czech winger is a notable penalty-killing specialist. He's now amassed 10 points, 44 shots on goal and a minus-10 rating through 38 appearances. Despite the recent surge in offense, Frolik doesn't carry much fantasy value in a bottom-six role.