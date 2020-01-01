Flames' Michael Frolik: On scoresheet with shorty
Frolik potted a shorthanded goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Frolik's tally at 15:30 of the third period cut the Blackhawks' lead to 4-2. The goal is Frolik's second shorthanded point in the last three games -- the Czech winger is a notable penalty-killing specialist. He's now amassed 10 points, 44 shots on goal and a minus-10 rating through 38 appearances. Despite the recent surge in offense, Frolik doesn't carry much fantasy value in a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.