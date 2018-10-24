Flames' Michael Frolik: Opens scoring in losing effort
Frolik scored the game's opening goal but it wasn't enough in Tuesday's 3-2 loss at the hands of the Canadiens.
It's been goal or bust for Frolik this season and the forward now has four goals in eight games. The 30-year-old veteran has zero assists and has not played to an acceptable level to this point in the season. It's worth noting Frolik played only 8:09 in Tuesday's contest, last among Calgary skaters.
