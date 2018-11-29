Flames' Michael Frolik: Out again Friday
Frolik (lower body) won't be available for Friday's home game against the Kings, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan
The Flames reportedly will reach within their AHL system to get another healthy forward for the next game, as the Czech skater remains on injured reserve. Frolik's missed the past four contests, with Calgary dropping 12 goals between the pair of victories over that span.
