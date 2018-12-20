Frolik (lower body) will not return prior to the Christmas break, ruling him out of the next two games, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Frolik has already missed the Flames' last 14 contests and now will be sidelined for at least another two. Before sustaining his lower-body issue, the winger was bogged down in a six-game pointless streak and will have to wait until at least Dec. 27 versus Winnipeg for a chance to get back on the scoresheet.