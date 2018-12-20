Flames' Michael Frolik: Out through Christmas break
Frolik (lower body) will not return prior to the Christmas break, ruling him out of the next two games, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Frolik has already missed the Flames' last 14 contests and now will be sidelined for at least another two. Before sustaining his lower-body issue, the winger was bogged down in a six-game pointless streak and will have to wait until at least Dec. 27 versus Winnipeg for a chance to get back on the scoresheet.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...