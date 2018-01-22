Frolik (jaw) won't return until after the NHL All-Star break, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Frolik -- who is currently on injured reserve -- took part in practice with his teammates Sunday, albeit in a non-contact jersey. Based on the announced timeline, the earliest the winger could slot back into the lineup is Jan. 30 versus the Golden Knights.

