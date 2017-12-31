Frolik (jaw), unsurprisingly, was designated for injured reserve Sunday.

Already considered week-to-week, Frolik's injury required surgery Saturday, per John Shannon of Sportsnet. The team didn't announce a specific timeline for the winger's return, but one has to imagine he won't be back in the short term. Garnet Hathaway should see an uptick in ice time due to Frolik's absence along with Andrew Mangiapane being called up from the minors to fill out the 23-man roster.