Frolik (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve and won't play Friday against Vegas or Sunday against the Coyotes.

Frolik is still considered day-to-day with his lower-body injury, which indicates he could return to action following Calgary's two-game road trip against the Stars on Wednesday. The 30-year-old winger has been a solid depth scorer for the Flames this season, notching seven goals in 20 contests.