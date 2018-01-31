Frolik set up a goal and finished with a minus-1 rating in Tuesday's loss to Vegas.

Tuesday's contest was Frolik's first since breaking his jaw on Dec. 28, missing 12 games during that span. With the assist, Frolik now has seven goals and 16 points in 38 games, which places his scoring rate at 0.42 points per game -- slightly lower than his career average of 0.47. Now that the Jaromir Jagr experiment is over in Calgary, Frolik should be able to firmly establish himself as a top-six forward in the lineup.