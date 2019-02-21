Frolik registered an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Islanders.

His saucer pass to Mikael Backlund opened the scoring in this contest. Frolik is on a modest three-game point streak, with two goals, two assists and a plus-5 rating. This comes after a seven-game pointless stretch for the winger. Frolik has 22 points in 43 games this year, while scoring at a career-high 14.6 percent rate.