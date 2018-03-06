Flames' Michael Frolik: Records helper in loss to Pens
Frolik collected an assist through 18:30 of ice time during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
With two goals and two assists through his past five games, Frolik is beginning to provide more consistent offense. He's locked into a solid even-strength line with Mikael Backlund and Matthew Tkachuk, and considering their long-standing chemistry, there's a good chance the trio continues to click moving forward. The veteran Czech is a potential add in deep settings, but his upside is definitely capped by his lack of power-play time.
