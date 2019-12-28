Flames' Michael Frolik: Records shorthanded assist
Frolik produced an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.
Frolik found Mikael Backlund for a shorthanded goal just 57 seconds into the third period, which produced the final score. It's still been a rough year for Frolik, who has only nine points and a minus-10 rating in 36 games after posting 34 points and a plus-24 through 65 contests last year. The 31-year-old has primarily been used on the fourth line lately, which will limit his fantasy value.
