Frolik generated a goal among three points in a 4-3 victory against the Panthers on Friday.

The 30-year-old has been strong since returning from injury on Dec. 22, posting four goals and eight points in the last nine games. Frolik now has more goals (11) this season through 29 games than he did in 70 contests (10) in 2017-18. However, owners might want to think about selling high on Frolik. He has a 20.8 shooting percentage this season, which is about 12.6 percent higher than his career norm.