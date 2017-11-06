Frolik registered a shorthanded goal, an assist, three shots and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 5-4 win over New Jersey.

It's been a quiet start to the season for Frolik, as this was just his second multi-point showing and ups him to only two goals and five assists through 14 games. Interestingly, the veteran winger is averaging a career-high 18:25 of ice time per contest, but he's primarily being matched up against the opposition's top players in a shut-down role.