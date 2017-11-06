Flames' Michael Frolik: Records two points in win over Devils
Frolik registered a shorthanded goal, an assist, three shots and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 5-4 win over New Jersey.
It's been a quiet start to the season for Frolik, as this was just his second multi-point showing and ups him to only two goals and five assists through 14 games. Interestingly, the veteran winger is averaging a career-high 18:25 of ice time per contest, but he's primarily being matched up against the opposition's top players in a shut-down role.
More News
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Logs season-high 21:40 in win over Pens•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Spends 5:16 killing penalties Friday•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Good to go for training camp•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Will not play at World Championship•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Scores goal Sunday•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Two points stretch streak to four games and six points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...