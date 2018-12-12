Frolik (lower body) won't play Wednesday against Philadelphia, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Frolik will miss an 11th straight game Wednesday, and the Flames have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return to action. The 30-year-old winger will need to be activated off injured reserve before drawing back into the lineup, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.