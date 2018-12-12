Flames' Michael Frolik: Remains unavailable
Frolik (lower body) won't play Wednesday against Philadelphia, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Frolik will miss an 11th straight game Wednesday, and the Flames have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return to action. The 30-year-old winger will need to be activated off injured reserve before drawing back into the lineup, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...