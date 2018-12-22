Flames' Michael Frolik: Removed from IR
Frolik (lower body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's home game against the Blues, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Frolik will return to action while Ryan Lomberg heads back to AHL Stockton. It's been a strange season for the former, as Frolik has seven 5-on-5 goals but not even a single assist through 20 games.
