Frolik will represent the Czech Republic at the World Championships in Slovakia, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Frolik will make his third appearance at Worlds. He was a part of the Czechs' bronze-medal-earning teams in 2011 and 2012, contributing five goals and three assists over 19 games combined between those two runs. The two-way winger had 16 goals and 18 helpers in 65 games in the regular season, with two of his tallies coming shorthanded. Frolik is entering the last year of a contract that pays him $4.3 million annually, so the 31-year-old may have a little extra motivation to perform next season.