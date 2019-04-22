Flames' Michael Frolik: Representing Czechs at Worlds
Frolik will represent the Czech Republic at the World Championships in Slovakia, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Frolik will make his third appearance at Worlds. He was a part of the Czechs' bronze-medal-earning teams in 2011 and 2012, contributing five goals and three assists over 19 games combined between those two runs. The two-way winger had 16 goals and 18 helpers in 65 games in the regular season, with two of his tallies coming shorthanded. Frolik is entering the last year of a contract that pays him $4.3 million annually, so the 31-year-old may have a little extra motivation to perform next season.
