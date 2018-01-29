Frolik (jaw) will take the ice for Tuesday match against Vegas, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

After being sidelined for 12 games with his ailment, Frolik will seek to build off the 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) he put up in 37 games before he broke his jaw. The 29-year-old skated on his typical line with Matthew Tkachuk and Mikael Backlund in practice, and Curtis Lazar should shift back to the press box.