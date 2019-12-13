Flames' Michael Frolik: Scores decisive goal
Frolik scored on his only shot of the game in Thursday's 4-2 win over Toronto.
Frolik only skated 10 shifts in this one, but his goal two minutes into the third period gave the Flames a 3-2 lead and stood as the game-winner. Frolik has now scored in three straight games after finding the net just once in his first 29.
