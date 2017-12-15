Frolik recorded a goal and six shots during Thursday's 3-2 loss to San Jose.

The veteran winger has now gone 18 games without a multi-point showing and has just four goals and two assists during that stretch. Frolik's two-way acumen makes him a far more valuable real-world player than virtual asset, but double-digit goals and another run at 40 points aren't out of the question yet. Still, the 29-year-old Czech is likely best left to the waiver wire outside of deep settings.