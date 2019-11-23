Flames' Michael Frolik: Shuffling around lineup
Frolik has not registered a point in his last 11 outings.
Coach Bill Peters is trying to get Frolik's offense going, but the veteran winger's struggles have persisted regardless of his role. Frolik was reunited with Mikael Backlund and Matthew Tkachuk in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Blues. With just three points and a minus-12 rating in 23 appearances this season, the 31-year-old can be safely ignored in fantasy for now.
