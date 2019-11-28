Frolik recorded an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.

Frolik had gone 13 games and spent two additional contests in the press box since his last appearance on the scoresheet. The 31-year-old winger still has only four points in 26 outings this season. He's a strong penalty-killer, so that skill will keep him in the lineup, but he's little more than a bottom-six forward in 2019-20.