Flames' Michael Frolik: Spends 5:16 killing penalties Friday
Frolik failed to register a point and spent 5:16 of his 18:46 of ice time shorthanded during Friday's 6-0 loss to Ottawa.
The veteran winger found the scoresheet in consecutive games entering Friday and sports a goal and two helpers through five outings to start the campaign. Frolik recorded a respectable 17 tallies and 44 points last year, and he rolls with a dangerous five-on-five line alongside Mikael Backlund and Matthew Tkachuk, so there is fantasy upside. However, the 29-year-old is unlikely to take any sizeable step forward offensively at this stage of his career.
