Flames' Michael Frolik: Status quo with IR label
Frolik (lower body) remains on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's road game against the Oilers, per the NHL's official media site.
An announcement would have already been made if Frolik was to return for the upcoming contest. He's bound to miss his 10th straight game, with Wednesday's home game against the Flyers presenting his next opportunity to return.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...