Flames' Michael Frolik: Tallies in 800th career game
Frolik scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.
Frolik needed just 1:35 in the contest to beat Flyers goalie Brian Elliott after a turnover in the offensive zone. The 31-year-old winger needed seven games to earn a point this season, but his offense should pick up if he maintains a top-six role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.