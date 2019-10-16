Frolik scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Frolik needed just 1:35 in the contest to beat Flyers goalie Brian Elliott after a turnover in the offensive zone. The 31-year-old winger needed seven games to earn a point this season, but his offense should pick up if he maintains a top-six role.

