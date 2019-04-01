Frolik scored a goal on six shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

Frolik is up to 16 goals and 34 points in 62 games, a pace of 0.55 points per game, which is the best rate in his four seasons as a Flame. With a plus-24 rating factored in, Frolik has provided good fantasy value to fantasy owners in deeper formats, but be warned his shooting percentage sits at 12.3, the second-highest mark of his career.