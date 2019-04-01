Flames' Michael Frolik: Tickles twine
Frolik scored a goal on six shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.
Frolik is up to 16 goals and 34 points in 62 games, a pace of 0.55 points per game, which is the best rate in his four seasons as a Flame. With a plus-24 rating factored in, Frolik has provided good fantasy value to fantasy owners in deeper formats, but be warned his shooting percentage sits at 12.3, the second-highest mark of his career.
More News
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Fourth multi-point outing in March•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Adds two points•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Collects pair of points•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Career-best four apples•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Demoted to fourth line•
-
Flames' Michael Frolik: Reaches three-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...