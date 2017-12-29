Flames' Michael Frolik: Week-to-week with broken jaw
Frolik suffered a broken jaw during Thursday's game against the Sharks and has been termed week-to-week, Peter Loubardias of The Fan 960 reports.
Frolik was hit in the face by a shot from Sharks defenseman Brent Burns and unfortunately suffered a sizable injury as a result. A more concrete timeline for his return is pending, but the winger will miss at least a week or two as a result of this incident. Coach Glen Gulutzan indicated that the Flames don't intend to reach into the AHL for additional depth up front, suggesting the team will stick with its current roster with Freddie Hamilton on hand as a spare.
