Flames' Michael Frolik: Will not play Wednesday
Frolik will not play Wednesday against Winnipeg and is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
Frolik's absence comes as a bit of a surprise considering the winger had shown no signs of injury or discomfort in the team's previous games. Fortunately, he's considered day-to-day which suggests that he could return Friday in Vegas. The 30-year-old Czech has struggled this season, limited to seven points, all goals, in 20 games. Meanwhile, Austin Czarnik will draw into Calgary's lineup Wednesday against the Jets.
