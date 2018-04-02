Flames' Michael Stone: Absent from practice

Stone was missing from practice Monday for the birth of his child, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Considering the Flames are playing at home Tuesday against Arizona, there is no reason to think Stone won't be available to play. In order to fill out the blue line at Monday's practice session, the team promoted Oliver Kylington from the minors.

