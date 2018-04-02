Flames' Michael Stone: Absent from practice
Stone was missing from practice Monday for the birth of his child, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Considering the Flames are playing at home Tuesday against Arizona, there is no reason to think Stone won't be available to play. In order to fill out the blue line at Monday's practice session, the team promoted Oliver Kylington from the minors.
More News
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Rare offensive moment•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Scores in win over Hawks•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Point drought up to 14 games•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Gets first point since Nov. 5•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Scores, logs season-high 24:10•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Receiving limited minutes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...