Flames' Michael Stone: Activated off injury list
Stone (arm) is no longer on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL's official media site.
He skated in two games during his conditioning stint with AHL Stockton, registering a pair of assists in a 7-5 win over the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday. Stone should be ready to compete for a spot on a crowded Flames blueline, battling for a third-pairing spot with Oscar Fantenberg and Oliver Kylington as he gets back up to game speed. He could be in the mix as soon as Sunday versus the Golden Knights, but coach Bill Peters may have plans to ease him into the lineup.
More News
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Begins conditioning stint•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Can't crack Monday's lineup•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Participates in full practice•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Progressing from injury•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Still no timeline for return•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Diagnosed with blood clot•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...