Stone (arm) is no longer on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL's official media site.

He skated in two games during his conditioning stint with AHL Stockton, registering a pair of assists in a 7-5 win over the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday. Stone should be ready to compete for a spot on a crowded Flames blueline, battling for a third-pairing spot with Oscar Fantenberg and Oliver Kylington as he gets back up to game speed. He could be in the mix as soon as Sunday versus the Golden Knights, but coach Bill Peters may have plans to ease him into the lineup.