Stone notched a power-play assist and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Stone set up Noah Hanifin on what stood as the game-winning goal in the third period. The 31-year-old Stone has fit in seamlessly with Oliver Kylington (upper body) hurt -- the former has two goals and three assists in his last five games. For the season, Stone's at six points (two on the power play), 21 shots on net, 24 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in 10 appearances.