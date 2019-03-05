Flames' Michael Stone: Begins conditioning stint
Stone (arm) was assigned to AHL Stockton to begin a conditioning stint.
The defenseman participated in full practice last Friday and this is the next step in his recovery from a blood clot in his arm. He has been out since Nov. 11 and will need to get up to game speed before rejoining the Flames.
More News
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Can't crack Monday's lineup•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Participates in full practice•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Progressing from injury•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Still no timeline for return•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Diagnosed with blood clot•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Records pair of assists in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...