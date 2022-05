Stone scored a goal on two shots and added four PIM in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Stone opened the scoring at 3:02 of the first period. His double-minor for high-sticking in the second period led to the Oilers' game-tying tally on the power play. The 31-year-old defenseman has shown quality with four points, 20 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-6 rating through six playoff appearances. His spot in the lineup is essentially guaranteed until Chris Tanev (undisclosed) can return.