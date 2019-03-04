Flames' Michael Stone: Can't crack Monday's lineup
Stone is not listed among the team's expected lines for Monday's matchup against Toronto, per Flames Radio host Pat Steinberg.
Stone appears healthy enough to play given his full practice participation, but he's having trouble cracking the lineup on a deep Flames blue line. He hasn't seen NHL game action since Nov. 11.
More News
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Participates in full practice•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Progressing from injury•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Still no timeline for return•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Diagnosed with blood clot•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Records pair of assists in win•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Absent from practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...