Flames' Michael Stone: Diagnosed with blood clot
Stone has been placed on injured reserve due to a blood clot in his arm, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The Flames plan on releasing another update on Stone's condition in the coming days, but he should be considered out indefinitely for the time being. The 28-year-old blueliner has only notched four assists in 11 appearances this campaign, so his absence will likely go unnoticed by the bulk of fantasy owners.
More News
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Records pair of assists in win•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Absent from practice•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Rare offensive moment•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Scores in win over Hawks•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Point drought up to 14 games•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Gets first point since Nov. 5•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...