Stone has been placed on injured reserve due to a blood clot in his arm, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The Flames plan on releasing another update on Stone's condition in the coming days, but he should be considered out indefinitely for the time being. The 28-year-old blueliner has only notched four assists in 11 appearances this campaign, so his absence will likely go unnoticed by the bulk of fantasy owners.