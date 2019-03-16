Stone (arm) will play as the Flames dress seven defensemen Saturday in Winnipeg, Peter Loubardias of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Stone draws into the lineup for the first time since Nov. 11. Playing seven blueliners will likely lead to Stone's minutes being managed after the long layoff. The defenseman had four assists in 11 games before the injury, so this return likely doesn't have much fantasy impact.