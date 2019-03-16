Flames' Michael Stone: Draws in Saturday
Stone (arm) will play as the Flames dress seven defensemen Saturday in Winnipeg, Peter Loubardias of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Stone draws into the lineup for the first time since Nov. 11. Playing seven blueliners will likely lead to Stone's minutes being managed after the long layoff. The defenseman had four assists in 11 games before the injury, so this return likely doesn't have much fantasy impact.
More News
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Feels ready to return•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Still not ready for game action•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Recalled from conditioning stint•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Sitting against Vegas•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Activated off injury list•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Begins conditioning stint•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...