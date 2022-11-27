Stone logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Stone missed the last 10 games with an undisclosed injury. He stepped right back into a third-pairing role, seeing 16:42 of ice time in his first game since Nov. 5. The defenseman also set up an Adam Ruzicka goal in the first period. Stone was a bright spot for the Flames prior to his injury -- he's now at six points (two on the power play), 23 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, 10 hits and a plus-5 rating in 11 appearances. He's exactly matched his point total from 11 outings last season.