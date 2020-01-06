Flames' Michael Stone: Enters lineup, pots tally
Stone netted a goal in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Wild.
Stone has only played in four of the last eight games, although that could be considered progress compared to the trace amounts of time he saw early in the campaign. His goal was his fourth point in 22 appearances, to go with 33 hits, 35 blocked shots and 35 shots on goal. When the 29-year-old plays, he's usually on the third pairing, so fantasy owners can safely overlook his contributions.
