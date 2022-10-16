Stone scored a goal on three shots, added two assists, went plus-2 and blocked four shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Both teams have plenty of firepower up front, but it was Stone who led the game with three points, one of which was a power-play assist. He was involved in the Flames' first three goals to set the tone in this contest. The 32-year-old has made an art of turning tryout offers into contracts with the Flames as he enters his seventh year with the team. He appears to have a solid role on the third pairing, at least until Oliver Kylington (personal) rejoins the club.