Flames' Michael Stone: Feels ready to return
Although Stone (arm) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against New Jersey, he will be an option for Calgary for the rest of the season, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Stone's return to health will bolster the Flames' depth at defense down the stretch, but it will undoubtedly go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as he's only totaled 14 points in 93 games over the past two campaigns.
More News
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Still not ready for game action•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Recalled from conditioning stint•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Sitting against Vegas•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Activated off injury list•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Begins conditioning stint•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Can't crack Monday's lineup•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...