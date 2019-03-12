Although Stone (arm) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against New Jersey, he will be an option for Calgary for the rest of the season, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Stone's return to health will bolster the Flames' depth at defense down the stretch, but it will undoubtedly go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as he's only totaled 14 points in 93 games over the past two campaigns.