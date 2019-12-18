Stone has played in only three of the Flames' last seven games.

He has not registered a point in that span. When the Flames' defense is healthy, Stone gets the smaller portion of a timeshare with Oliver Kylington on the third pairing. This has limited Stone to three points in 18 appearances this season. He also has 26 each of shots on goal, hits and blocked shots while averaging 15:18 per game when he plays.