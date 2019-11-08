Flames' Michael Stone: Generates assist
Stone recorded an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
With Oliver Kylington assigned to AHL Stockton, Stone got a turn in the lineup. He skated alongside T.J. Brodie, and the duo had the helpers on Derek Ryan's second-period goal. Stone has just two points in five games -- he's more defensive in nature and isn't likely to warrant fantasy attention even if he stays in the lineup for awhile.
