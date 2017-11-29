Flames' Michael Stone: Gets first point since Nov. 5

Stone snapped a nine-game point drought with a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Stone skated just 14:24 in this one while fellow blueliners Mark Giordano, Dougie Hamilton, T.J. Brodie and Travis Hamonic each saw over 20 minutes of ice time. Given his third-pairing role and lack of offensive ability, Stone's not much of a fantasy factor in most formats.