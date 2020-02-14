Stone recorded an assist, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Stone had a shot that John Gibson couldn't corral before Elias Lindholm knocked in the rebound for the Flames' opening goal. It was Stone's first point since he scored a goal in a win over the Wild on Jan. 5. The 29-year-old blueliner has five points, 49 blocked shots and 49 shots on net in 28 appearances.