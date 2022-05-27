Stone posted an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Stone had a shot attempt tipped in by Mikael Backlund at 5:41 of the second period. After entering the lineup for Chris Tanev in Game 4 of the first round, Stone contributed two goals and three helpers in nine outings. The 31-year-old had six points in only 11 regular-season outings. Given that he's a known quantity for the Flames' blue-line depth, they may sign the pending free agent to another short-term deal as they have for the last three seasons.