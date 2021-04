Stone scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

In just his third appearance of the season, Stone got on the scoresheet with a tally at 12:23 of the first period. Head coach Darryl Sutter hasn't locked onto a third pairing, giving Stone a chance to audition for that role. He worked with youngster Juuso Valimaki in Friday's contest. Stone has supplied seven shots on net and five blocked shots in his three games this year.