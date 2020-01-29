Flames' Michael Stone: Mostly seen in press box
Stone has been a healthy scratch for seven straight games.
Stone continues to be on the outside looking in as Oliver Kylington has typically occupied the sixth defenseman role this season. Stone has four points, 35 shots on goal, 35 blocked shots and 33 hits in 22 contests, but he's not worth a look in fantasy given his limited role.
