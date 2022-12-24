Stone scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Stone snapped a seven-game point drought with his first-period tally. It was his first goal since Dec. 9, and he's seen mostly limited ice time on the third pairing in that quiet span. The 32-year-old saw some power-play time earlier in the season, but it appears Noah Hanifin is preferred in that role now. Stone has produced four goals, four assists, 47 shots, 27 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 25 outings.