Flames' Michael Stone: Participates in full practice
Stone (arm) wore a regular jersey in practice Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
This is an encouraging step in Stone's return from a blood clot in his arm, signalling a return coming soon. The defender will have plenty of competition for a spot on the third pairing, with rookies Rasmus Andersson, Oliver Kylington (undisclosed) and Juuso Valimaki (ankle), as well as veteran Dalton Prout and the newly-acquired Oscar Fantenberg all soon to be in the mix for minutes in a crowded defense group.
More News
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Progressing from injury•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Still no timeline for return•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Diagnosed with blood clot•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Records pair of assists in win•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Absent from practice•
-
Flames' Michael Stone: Rare offensive moment•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...