Stone (arm) wore a regular jersey in practice Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

This is an encouraging step in Stone's return from a blood clot in his arm, signalling a return coming soon. The defender will have plenty of competition for a spot on the third pairing, with rookies Rasmus Andersson, Oliver Kylington (undisclosed) and Juuso Valimaki (ankle), as well as veteran Dalton Prout and the newly-acquired Oscar Fantenberg all soon to be in the mix for minutes in a crowded defense group.